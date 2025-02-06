Greenleaf Trust Raises Stock Position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,251 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Carnival Co. & during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 1,431.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 163.9% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the third quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CCL opened at $27.22 on Thursday. Carnival Co. & plc has a 52-week low of $13.78 and a 52-week high of $28.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.38. The stock has a market cap of $31.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.58, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.64.

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.94 billion. Carnival Co. & had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 24.13%. Carnival Co. &’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CCL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Citigroup increased their target price on Carnival Co. & from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carnival Co. & presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.11.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

