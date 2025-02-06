Greenleaf Trust Has $436,000 Stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Greenleaf Trust lowered its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 72.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,002 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,627 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 627 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 6,623 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,881,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 832 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,231 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,257,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

ULTA has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $470.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $435.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $459.22.

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock opened at $410.67 on Thursday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $318.17 and a 52-week high of $574.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $416.81 and a 200-day moving average of $386.06. The stock has a market cap of $19.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.28.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The specialty retailer reported $5.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 51.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 23.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

