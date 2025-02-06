VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Shares Purchased by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,923 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,149 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of VICI Properties by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in VICI Properties by 37.4% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 512.6% in the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the third quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 340.0% during the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VICI opened at $29.94 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.48. VICI Properties Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.08 and a twelve month high of $34.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.95.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.4325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.78%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.07%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded VICI Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.22.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

