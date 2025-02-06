U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 65.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,895,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,370,000 after buying an additional 1,149,356 shares during the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 959.3% in the third quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 713,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,216,000 after acquiring an additional 646,240 shares during the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 39,053.3% during the third quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 487,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,343,000 after purchasing an additional 486,213 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,229,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,692,000 after purchasing an additional 193,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miller Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 389.9% in the 3rd quarter. Miller Investment Management LP now owns 59,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,609,000 after purchasing an additional 47,184 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $278.88 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $275.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $265.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $225.69 and a 52-week high of $281.58.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.