U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 65.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,895,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,370,000 after buying an additional 1,149,356 shares during the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 959.3% in the third quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 713,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,216,000 after acquiring an additional 646,240 shares during the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 39,053.3% during the third quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 487,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,343,000 after purchasing an additional 486,213 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,229,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,692,000 after purchasing an additional 193,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miller Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 389.9% in the 3rd quarter. Miller Investment Management LP now owns 59,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,609,000 after purchasing an additional 47,184 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.4 %
Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $278.88 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $275.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $265.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $225.69 and a 52-week high of $281.58.
Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile
Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Large-Cap ETF
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- 3 Must-Have ETFs Set to Dominate This Quarter
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- Seeking Stability? These 3 Stocks Offer Strong Potential
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Trade War Bargain Stocks: Top 3 Picks Too Good to Pass Up
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.