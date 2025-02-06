Greenleaf Trust Has $265,000 Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Greenleaf Trust trimmed its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 24.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,524 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TSN. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 2,478.3% during the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 56.1% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 301.6% in the 3rd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. 67.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Tyson Foods

In related news, insider Wes Morris sold 25,080 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.71, for a total transaction of $1,622,926.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $687,543.75. This trade represents a 70.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman John H. Tyson sold 185,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.77, for a total transaction of $11,822,575.38. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 3,003,374 shares in the company, valued at $191,525,159.98. This trade represents a 5.81 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 414,814 shares of company stock worth $26,450,955 over the last ninety days. 2.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tyson Foods Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE TSN opened at $57.07 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.16 and a 1 year high of $66.88. The firm has a market cap of $20.31 billion, a PE ratio of 25.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.80.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.35. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 6.03%. The firm had revenue of $13.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

Tyson Foods Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on TSN. HSBC upgraded Tyson Foods from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on Tyson Foods from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.10.

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

Further Reading

