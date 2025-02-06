Greenleaf Trust Acquires 106 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,653 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 12.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 632,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,465,000 after acquiring an additional 70,123 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 29,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSEARCA IWN opened at $169.13 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $145.37 and a 1-year high of $183.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $169.04 and a 200-day moving average of $167.41. The firm has a market cap of $12.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.17.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.