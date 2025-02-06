Greenleaf Trust Has $322,000 Position in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,507 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RGA. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 333.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 156 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC acquired a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in Reinsurance Group of America in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. 95.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock opened at $229.15 on Thursday. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $165.38 and a 12 month high of $233.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $219.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $217.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $15.09 billion, a PE ratio of 21.04 and a beta of 0.93.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $255.00 to $252.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $227.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $239.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Reinsurance Group of America has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.31.

About Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

