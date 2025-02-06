ATI (NYSE:ATI) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ATI. Susquehanna raised their price objective on ATI from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp downgraded shares of ATI from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ATI currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.14.

Get ATI alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on ATI

ATI Trading Up 3.2 %

ATI opened at $65.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.14 and its 200-day moving average is $60.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. ATI has a 52-week low of $38.42 and a 52-week high of $68.92.

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. ATI had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 21.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Analysts expect that ATI will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Robert S. Wetherbee sold 25,000 shares of ATI stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.99, for a total value of $1,474,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 436,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,745,772.57. The trade was a 5.42 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tina Killough Busch sold 2,598 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total transaction of $155,931.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,293,611.06. This trade represents a 10.76 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATI. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in ATI in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of ATI by 86.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in ATI by 557.0% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 933 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in ATI by 236.0% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in ATI by 137.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter.

ATI Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ATI Inc produces and sells specialty materials and complex components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, metallic powder alloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ATI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.