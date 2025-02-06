Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Quest Diagnostics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $145.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Mizuho upped their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective (up previously from $165.00) on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.69.

NYSE:DGX opened at $164.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.93. Quest Diagnostics has a one year low of $123.30 and a one year high of $167.08. The firm has a market cap of $18.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.91.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.04. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 8.80%. Equities analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics will post 9.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 340.4% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 251 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

