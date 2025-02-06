Spire Wealth Management Raises Holdings in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 2,231.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,526 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,860 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $473,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 900.0% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Kieckhefer Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Super Micro Computer alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on SMCI. StockNews.com cut shares of Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Northland Capmk raised Super Micro Computer to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price (down from $62.00) on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Argus downgraded shares of Super Micro Computer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Super Micro Computer from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.89.

Super Micro Computer Trading Up 8.0 %

NASDAQ:SMCI opened at $31.49 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 1.30. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.25 and a 12 month high of $122.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

Super Micro Computer Profile

(Free Report)

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.