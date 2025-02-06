DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $1.35 Million Stock Position in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE – Free Report) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,983 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned about 0.11% of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares worth $1,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QQQE. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 639.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $142,000.

Shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares stock opened at $95.33 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.84 and a beta of 1.05. Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares has a 1-year low of $81.45 and a 1-year high of $96.39.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.2402 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

The Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (QQQE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Equally Weighted index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted version of the NASDAQ 100. QQQE was launched on Mar 21, 2012 and is managed by Direxion.

