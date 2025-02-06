DAVENPORT & Co LLC Sells 939 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lowered its position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,859 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 939 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $1,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Nucor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Coastline Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Nucor during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Nucor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. bought a new position in Nucor in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nucor during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NUE shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Nucor from $166.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $156.00 target price (down from $171.00) on shares of Nucor in a report on Thursday, December 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Nucor from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.13.

NYSE:NUE opened at $133.33 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Nucor Co. has a twelve month low of $112.25 and a twelve month high of $203.00. The company has a market cap of $31.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $127.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.59.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.28. Nucor had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 9.85%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.16 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 7.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This is a positive change from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.16%.

In related news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 4,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.72, for a total transaction of $793,488.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,636,254.72. This trade represents a 5.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

