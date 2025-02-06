Five Oceans Advisors Has $1.76 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Five Oceans Advisors lowered its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,231 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,434 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 0.8% of Five Oceans Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Five Oceans Advisors’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.1% in the third quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 7,114 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 5,877 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 15.1% during the third quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 1,502 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Leibman Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.7% in the third quarter. Leibman Financial Services Inc. now owns 26,423 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,418,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Talbot Financial LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 2.3% during the third quarter. Talbot Financial LLC now owns 188,097 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,448,000 after acquiring an additional 4,237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total transaction of $3,975,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,061,806 shares in the company, valued at $364,259,266.02. This represents a 1.08 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 1,340 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.08, for a total value of $270,787.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,848 shares in the company, valued at $3,606,723.84. This trade represents a 6.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,529 shares of company stock valued at $16,600,078 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GOOG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Alphabet from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $212.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Phillip Securities upgraded shares of Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $209.13.

GOOG opened at $193.30 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.55 and a twelve month high of $208.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $191.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.64, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.03. Alphabet had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 27.74%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

