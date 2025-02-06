DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $1.89 Million Stock Position in Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lessened its position in shares of Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Free Report) by 38.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101,300 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Roivant Sciences were worth $1,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ROIV. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,333,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Roivant Sciences by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 49,145,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,134,000 after buying an additional 2,593,910 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Roivant Sciences by 23.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,745,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460,205 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Roivant Sciences by 6.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,561,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roivant Sciences by 49.4% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,307,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,625,000 after acquiring an additional 762,953 shares during the period. 64.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Roivant Sciences alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Roivant Sciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.93.

Insider Transactions at Roivant Sciences

In related news, Director Sciences Ltd. Roivant purchased 16,845,010 shares of Roivant Sciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $336,900,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 96,650,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,933,006,820. This trade represents a 21.11 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Eric Venker sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.28, for a total value of $1,128,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 732,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,260,276.32. This represents a 12.01 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,942,629 shares of company stock worth $23,034,486 over the last 90 days. 7.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Roivant Sciences Price Performance

ROIV stock opened at $10.97 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.60. Roivant Sciences Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $9.76 and a fifty-two week high of $13.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.25.

Roivant Sciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for inflammation and immunology areas. The company provides Vants, a model to develop and commercialize its medicines and technologies focusing on biopharmaceutical businesses, discovery-stage companies, and health technology startups.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Roivant Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roivant Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.