First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) Price Target Raised to $30.00

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Piper Sandler from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report report published on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the bank’s stock.

FHB has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of First Hawaiian from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Stephens began coverage on First Hawaiian in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on First Hawaiian from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of First Hawaiian from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of First Hawaiian from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Get First Hawaiian alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on FHB

First Hawaiian Price Performance

FHB opened at $28.04 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 0.99. First Hawaiian has a one year low of $19.48 and a one year high of $28.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.08.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 19.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that First Hawaiian will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

First Hawaiian Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.10%.

Institutional Trading of First Hawaiian

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CKW Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 32,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in First Hawaiian by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,624 shares of the bank’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in First Hawaiian by 5.0% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,229 shares of the bank’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in First Hawaiian by 5.3% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,296 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,838 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

First Hawaiian Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts, and other deposit accounts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.