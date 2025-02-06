HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Shares Sold by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lessened its holdings in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,142 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 256 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $1,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in HubSpot in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 73.1% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 45 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in HubSpot by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 68 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in HubSpot during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in HubSpot by 37.3% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 573 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $401,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,322,100. This trade represents a 7.01 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 1,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $701.59, for a total transaction of $1,260,055.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,053,310.40. This trade represents a 4.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,066 shares of company stock valued at $54,900,427 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on HUBS shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $625.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Piper Sandler cut HubSpot from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $570.00 to $640.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on HubSpot from $860.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on HubSpot from $600.00 to $710.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group lowered HubSpot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $732.88.

HubSpot Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE HUBS opened at $779.58 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $725.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $606.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.24 billion, a PE ratio of -2,887.24, a PEG ratio of 44.02 and a beta of 1.72. HubSpot, Inc. has a one year low of $434.84 and a one year high of $811.79.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The software maker reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $669.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.97 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a negative return on equity of 1.16%. The business’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

HubSpot Profile

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

