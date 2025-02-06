DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $1.45 Million Holdings in First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC trimmed its stake in First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC – Free Report) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,827 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,083 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned about 0.19% of First Community Bankshares worth $1,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of First Community Bankshares by 14.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,947 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in First Community Bankshares by 80.5% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,076 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Community Bankshares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in First Community Bankshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $367,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of First Community Bankshares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $372,000. 34.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Community Bankshares Stock Up 1.8 %

FCBC opened at $44.72 on Thursday. First Community Bankshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.00 and a twelve month high of $49.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.82 and a 200-day moving average of $43.08. The stock has a market cap of $817.93 million, a PE ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 0.57.

First Community Bankshares Dividend Announcement

First Community Bankshares ( NASDAQ:FCBC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter. First Community Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 27.81%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. First Community Bankshares’s payout ratio is 43.66%.

Insider Transactions at First Community Bankshares

In related news, CFO David D. Brown sold 2,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $120,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $608,448. This represents a 16.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason R. Belcher sold 6,384 shares of First Community Bankshares stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.49, for a total transaction of $296,792.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $712,087.33. This trade represents a 29.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.67% of the company’s stock.

First Community Bankshares Company Profile

First Community Bankshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for First Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement plans; and commercial, consumer real estate, and consumer and other loans.

