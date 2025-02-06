DAVENPORT & Co LLC Sells 92 Shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lowered its holdings in shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,319 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 92 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in WD-40 were worth $1,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of WD-40 by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 16,026 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,133,000 after buying an additional 4,775 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in WD-40 by 2.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 145,462 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,512,000 after acquiring an additional 3,960 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in WD-40 by 24.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 53,950 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,913,000 after purchasing an additional 10,711 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of WD-40 by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 4,079 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,343 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. 91.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WD-40 Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WDFC opened at $239.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $247.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $256.94. WD-40 has a 1 year low of $211.03 and a 1 year high of $292.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 45.90 and a beta of -0.05.

WD-40 Increases Dividend

WD-40 ( NASDAQ:WDFC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.10. WD-40 had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 11.78%. The company had revenue of $153.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. WD-40’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that WD-40 will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This is a positive change from WD-40’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 17th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.03%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on WD-40 from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $322.00 target price on shares of WD-40 in a research note on Monday, January 27th.

Insider Buying and Selling at WD-40

In related news, Director William B. Noble sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.70, for a total value of $289,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,317,310.30. The trade was a 11.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About WD-40

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, precision pens, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bike-specific products.

Further Reading

