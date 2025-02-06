DAVENPORT & Co LLC Sells 8,649 Shares of Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC cut its position in Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Free Report) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 182,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,649 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Hillman Solutions worth $1,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Hillman Solutions by 131.2% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,611,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,013,000 after buying an additional 914,151 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. increased its position in shares of Hillman Solutions by 7.2% during the third quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 7,482,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,012,000 after purchasing an additional 503,809 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $4,631,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Hillman Solutions by 326.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 305,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,226,000 after purchasing an additional 233,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Hillman Solutions by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,753,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,203,000 after buying an additional 113,692 shares during the last quarter. 98.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Hillman Solutions

In other Hillman Solutions news, insider Scott Ride sold 72,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total value of $773,095.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,133.54. This trade represents a 50.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Philip Woodlief sold 19,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total value of $221,129.22. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $623,966.98. The trade was a 26.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on HLMN. Benchmark increased their price target on Hillman Solutions from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. William Blair cut Hillman Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Hillman Solutions from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Hillman Solutions from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Hillman Solutions from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

Hillman Solutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ HLMN opened at $10.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 250.06 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 2.32. Hillman Solutions Corp has a fifty-two week low of $8.43 and a fifty-two week high of $12.08.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.16. Hillman Solutions had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 0.57%. The company had revenue of $393.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.50 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. Hillman Solutions’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hillman Solutions Corp will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

About Hillman Solutions

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

