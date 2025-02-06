Caprock Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Caprock Group LLC grew its position in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,246 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Hormel Foods by 516.9% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in Hormel Foods during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Hormel Foods in a report on Monday, October 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Hormel Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.17.

In related news, VP Steven J. Lykken acquired 4,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.47 per share, for a total transaction of $159,232.88. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $230,537. This trade represents a 223.32 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HRL opened at $29.27 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.26. Hormel Foods Co. has a 12-month low of $28.51 and a 12-month high of $36.86.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 10.95%. Hormel Foods’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is an increase from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 13th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.45%.

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

