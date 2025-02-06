Caprock Group LLC Grows Holdings in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Caprock Group LLC raised its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 947 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Curtiss-Wright during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Curtiss-Wright during the third quarter valued at $542,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 70,454 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $23,158,000 after acquiring an additional 5,437 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,786 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. 82.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CW has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $334.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $333.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $452.00 target price for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors initiated coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $412.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $386.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Curtiss-Wright news, CEO Lynn M. Bamford sold 8,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.87, for a total value of $2,875,205.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,494,977.35. The trade was a 17.56 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 1,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.98, for a total transaction of $661,690.86. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,386,166.90. This trade represents a 9.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 116 shares of company stock valued at $35,278 and sold 23,064 shares valued at $8,157,322. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Curtiss-Wright Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of CW opened at $351.17 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $360.70 and a 200 day moving average of $338.60. The company has a market cap of $13.33 billion, a PE ratio of 33.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.19. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 52-week low of $224.18 and a 52-week high of $393.40.

Curtiss-Wright Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.95%.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

(Free Report)

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.