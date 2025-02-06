Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Makes New $205,000 Investment in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 735 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wingstop in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 53.8% in the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Wingstop by 60.6% in the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 384.6% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 126 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Wingstop during the fourth quarter valued at $71,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WING shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Wingstop from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $385.00 to $389.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 price objective (down previously from $375.00) on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. BTIG Research raised Wingstop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Wingstop from $375.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Wingstop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $458.00 to $377.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $383.32.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Raj Kapoor sold 266 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.38, for a total transaction of $86,285.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,285.08. This trade represents a 50.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Wingstop Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WING opened at $305.39 on Thursday. Wingstop Inc. has a twelve month low of $266.45 and a twelve month high of $433.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $297.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $346.83. The company has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.04, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.81.

Wingstop announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 5th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 5.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wingstop Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.

Featured Stories

