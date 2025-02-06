Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Shares Sold by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 35.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 946 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 528 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equifax during the third quarter worth $29,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in Equifax during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equifax during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Equifax in the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Equifax during the 3rd quarter worth about $85,000. 96.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equifax Stock Up 1.3 %

EFX stock opened at $270.35 on Thursday. Equifax Inc. has a one year low of $213.02 and a one year high of $309.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $261.66 and a 200-day moving average of $275.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.51 billion, a PE ratio of 60.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.58.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Equifax

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Equifax’s payout ratio is 34.67%.

In related news, EVP Lisa M. Nelson sold 551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.39, for a total transaction of $143,474.89. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,045,781.83. This represents a 4.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Equifax from $315.00 to $286.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Equifax from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Equifax from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Equifax from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $305.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Equifax from $305.00 to $284.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $310.41.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

