Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Acquires New Stake in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 6.5% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 35,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 75.3% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Sage Capital Advisors llc increased its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 188.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 148,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,567,000 after purchasing an additional 97,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Molson Coors Beverage in the 3rd quarter worth $86,000. 78.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TAP opened at $53.31 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.35 and its 200 day moving average is $56.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Molson Coors Beverage has a 12 month low of $49.19 and a 12 month high of $69.18.

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.13. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 6.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Molson Coors Beverage will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 6th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.64%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America raised shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.36.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.

