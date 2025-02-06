Stableford Capital II LLC Has $6.30 Million Stock Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Stableford Capital II LLC decreased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,756 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 184 shares during the period. Meta Platforms accounts for about 2.5% of Stableford Capital II LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Stableford Capital II LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $6,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in META. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In related news, CAO Aaron Anderson sold 731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.00, for a total value of $407,167.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,901,598. This represents a 17.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 5,057 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $577.16, for a total value of $2,918,698.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 8,565 shares in the company, valued at $4,943,375.40. The trade was a 37.12 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 700,241 shares of company stock worth $434,752,368 in the last quarter. 13.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:META opened at $704.87 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $621.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $571.15. The company has a market cap of $1.78 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.20. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $414.50 and a 52-week high of $718.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 2.98.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $8.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.75 by $1.27. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 38.17% and a net margin of 37.91%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.33 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 25.94 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is 8.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on META. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $720.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $753.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $630.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised Meta Platforms to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $710.83.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

