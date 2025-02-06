Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $316,000 Stock Holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of MarketAxess by 0.3% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 15,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,953,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in MarketAxess by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,287,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in MarketAxess by 4.0% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of MarketAxess by 4.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at MarketAxess

In other news, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.57, for a total transaction of $72,171.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 8,302 shares in the company, valued at $1,997,212.14. The trade was a 3.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard M. Mcvey sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.75, for a total value of $5,435,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 592,029 shares in the company, valued at $160,883,880.75. The trade was a 3.27 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,300 shares of company stock worth $8,183,871. 2.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MarketAxess Price Performance

Shares of MKTX stock opened at $198.07 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $228.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $247.31. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $192.42 and a one year high of $296.68. The stock has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.02.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $206.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.17 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 34.32% and a return on equity of 20.93%. MarketAxess’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MKTX. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $260.00 to $256.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on MarketAxess from $255.00 to $251.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. UBS Group lifted their target price on MarketAxess from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on MarketAxess from $258.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $267.00.

MarketAxess Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. The company offers trading technology that provides liquidity access in U.S. high-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, eurobonds, municipal bonds, U.S.

