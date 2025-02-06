DAVENPORT & Co LLC Reduces Position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 480 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $1,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IBB. SPC Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 3,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management boosted its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management now owns 2,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 12,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.45% of the company’s stock.
iShares Biotechnology ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ IBB opened at $142.33 on Thursday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 52-week low of $123.60 and a 52-week high of $150.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $136.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.47.
iShares Biotechnology ETF Cuts Dividend
About iShares Biotechnology ETF
iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.
