PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Shares Bought by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 64,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,775 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $2,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PPL in the second quarter valued at $1,619,000. Czech National Bank grew its position in shares of PPL by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 150,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,971,000 after acquiring an additional 9,702 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of PPL by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 15,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 3,393 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PPL by 87.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 62,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 29,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in PPL by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 24,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. 76.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PPL alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PPL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on PPL from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of PPL from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of PPL from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of PPL in a research report on Friday, October 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of PPL in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Insider Activity at PPL

In related news, SVP Tadd J. Henninger sold 6,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.16, for a total transaction of $213,510.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $360,513.60. This trade represents a 37.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John R. Crockett III sold 9,161 shares of PPL stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total transaction of $314,680.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,434 shares in the company, valued at $427,107.90. This trade represents a 42.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,794 shares of company stock valued at $661,338. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PPL Stock Performance

PPL opened at $33.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.04 billion, a PE ratio of 30.30, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. PPL Co. has a twelve month low of $25.35 and a twelve month high of $35.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.34.

PPL Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were given a $0.2575 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.97%.

About PPL

(Free Report)

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.