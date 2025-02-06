Caprock Group LLC Purchases Shares of 3,029 Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Caprock Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 159.4% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 84.1% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 11,457.1% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,279 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Silicon Laboratories during the third quarter worth $189,000.

Get Silicon Laboratories alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SLAB. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $123.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.20.

Insider Activity at Silicon Laboratories

In other news, Director William G. Bock sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.77, for a total value of $281,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,520,828.55. This represents a 5.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SLAB opened at $149.06 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $128.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.74. The stock has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of -20.14 and a beta of 1.16. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a one year low of $94.00 and a one year high of $154.91.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). The business had revenue of $166.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.09 million. Silicon Laboratories had a negative net margin of 46.93% and a negative return on equity of 12.60%. The company’s revenue was up 91.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.19) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post -3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Silicon Laboratories

(Free Report)

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the industrial Internet of Things (IoT), including industrial automation and control, smart buildings, access control, HVAC control, and industrial wearables and power tools; smart cities applications, such as smart metering, smart street lighting, renewable energy, electric vehicle supply equipment, and smart agriculture; commercial IoT applications, including smart lighting, asset tracking, electronic shelf labels, theft protection, and enterprise access points; smart home applications, comprising home automation/security systems, smart speakers, smart lighting, HVAC control, smart cameras, smart appliances, smart home sensing, smart locks, and window/blind controls; and connected health applications, including diabetes management, consumer health and fitness, elderly care, patient monitoring, and activity tracking; as well as in commercial building automation, consumer electronics, and medical instrumentation.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.