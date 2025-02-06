Caprock Group LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Caprock Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 54.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,353 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VDE. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Global Financial Private Client LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $153,000.

Vanguard Energy ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA VDE opened at $126.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a PE ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.51. Vanguard Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $115.31 and a twelve month high of $137.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.20.

About Vanguard Energy ETF

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

