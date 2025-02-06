RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA) Stock Position Boosted by Caprock Group LLC

Caprock Group LLC boosted its stake in RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA) by 27.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in RB Global were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RBA. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of RB Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of RB Global by 136.4% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 305 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of RB Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of RB Global by 196.0% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 586 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its position in shares of RB Global by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 706 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

Get RB Global alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of RB Global from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of RB Global from $99.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of RB Global from $109.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of RB Global from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of RB Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RB Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.21.

RB Global Price Performance

NYSE RBA opened at $89.15 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.96. RB Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.04 and a 52-week high of $99.79.

RB Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. RB Global’s payout ratio is presently 63.04%.

About RB Global

(Free Report)

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RB Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RB Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.