iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) Shares Bought by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) by 249.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 438,605 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 313,156 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.47% of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF worth $22,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the third quarter worth about $69,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $80,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 51.0% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $127,000.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ ACWX opened at $54.52 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.32. The stock has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.82. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 52 week low of $49.78 and a 52 week high of $57.96.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a $0.7673 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

(Free Report)

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.