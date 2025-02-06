Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Shares Purchased by Caprock Group LLC

Caprock Group LLC boosted its position in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) by 17.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,533 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALSN. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Allison Transmission during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 358 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 1,650.0% in the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 420 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in Allison Transmission during the third quarter valued at about $67,000. 96.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on ALSN. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Allison Transmission from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Allison Transmission from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.38.

Allison Transmission Price Performance

ALSN opened at $114.42 on Thursday. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.86 and a twelve month high of $122.53. The firm has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allison Transmission

In related news, CEO David S. Graziosi sold 1,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.26, for a total value of $207,207.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,303,856.58. This represents a 1.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP John Coll sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total transaction of $235,460.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,286.60. This represents a 19.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,639 shares of company stock valued at $2,683,537 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

