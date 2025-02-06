KBC Group NV Acquires 452 Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Free Report) by 28.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,048 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare were worth $160,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 562.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC lifted its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 7,112.5% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. 99.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Prestige Consumer Healthcare

In other news, insider William P’pool sold 8,987 shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.85, for a total value of $735,585.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,058 shares in the company, valued at $1,641,747.30. This trade represents a 30.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Adel Mekhail sold 9,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $743,166.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,365 shares in the company, valued at $1,505,930. The trade was a 33.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,810 shares of company stock worth $3,187,300 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Stock Up 0.1 %

PBH opened at $75.90 on Thursday. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.00 and a twelve month high of $86.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.09. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 18.54%. The business had revenue of $283.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PBH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Sidoti cut shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 9th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.25.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

