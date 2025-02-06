Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Shares Bought by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Free Report) by 64.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,172 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares were worth $170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,145,271 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,856,000 after purchasing an additional 13,022 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 15.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,123,221 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,265,000 after acquiring an additional 150,301 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 570,839 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,792,000 after acquiring an additional 10,171 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 12.6% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 467,001 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,372,000 after acquiring an additional 52,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 308,222 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares in the last quarter. 96.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Piper Sandler lowered Texas Capital Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 2,006 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.99 per share, for a total transaction of $42,105.94. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 182,899 shares in the company, valued at $3,839,050.01. This represents a 1.11 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased a total of 8,402 shares of company stock worth $213,837 over the last quarter. 1.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Capital Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ TCBI opened at $82.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.68 and a 1-year high of $91.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.16.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.36. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 9.14%. Equities analysts predict that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

Texas Capital Bancshares Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking; consumer banking; investment banking solutions, including capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, and syndicated finance, as well as financial sponsor coverage, capital solutions, and institutional services; and wealth management services, such as investment management, financial planning, lockbox and insurance, securities-based lending, estate planning, and business succession, as well as philanthropic, trustee and executor, custom credit, and depository services.

See Also

