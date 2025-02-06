Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Field & Main Bank

Field & Main Bank decreased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 605 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 2.0% of Field & Main Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allen Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 42,489 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,043,000 after purchasing an additional 4,363 shares during the period. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 90,126 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $17,061,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 71,328 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,502,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Iams Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Iams Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,990 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,323,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,185 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOGL stock opened at $191.33 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $130.66 and a one year high of $207.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $190.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.03. Alphabet had a net margin of 27.74% and a return on equity of 31.66%. On average, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 1,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.08, for a total transaction of $270,787.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,606,723.84. This trade represents a 6.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total transaction of $3,975,075.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,061,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $364,259,266.02. This trade represents a 1.08 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,529 shares of company stock valued at $16,600,078 in the last 90 days. 11.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on Alphabet from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Citizens Jmp downgraded Alphabet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Alphabet from $210.00 to $208.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Phillip Securities upgraded Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.95.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

