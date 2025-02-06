Caprock Group LLC Raises Holdings in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

Caprock Group LLC grew its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Free Report) by 64.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,380 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,288 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in ACI Worldwide were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 177.3% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 502 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 104.9% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 582 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 62.0% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide during the third quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, USA Financial Formulas bought a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide in the third quarter worth about $114,000. Institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Adalio T. Sanchez sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total value of $68,736.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,272 shares in the company, valued at $2,478,620.16. This trade represents a 2.70 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Abraham Kuruvilla sold 5,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.71, for a total transaction of $300,834.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 81,107 shares in the company, valued at $4,518,470.97. The trade was a 6.24 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ACI Worldwide Stock Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of ACIW opened at $54.83 on Thursday. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a one year low of $28.87 and a one year high of $59.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 1.20.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Stephens lowered ACI Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. DA Davidson downgraded ACI Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $57.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.50.

ACI Worldwide Profile

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Banks, Merchants, and Billers. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a solution to process credit, debit, and prepaid card transactions, deliver digital innovation, and fraud prevention; ACI Issuing, a digital payment issuing solution for new payment offering; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

