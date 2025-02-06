Caprock Group LLC Has $438,000 Stake in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Caprock Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Free Report) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,882 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 304 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,930 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 47.5% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 6,830 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 72.6% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 780 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Iowa State Bank bought a new stake in Insight Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in Insight Enterprises by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 8,983 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,935,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period.

Insight Enterprises Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ NSIT opened at $174.00 on Thursday. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $146.56 and a 52 week high of $228.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $161.36 and its 200 day moving average is $185.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.89, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.42.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NSIT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barrington Research lowered their price target on shares of Insight Enterprises from $225.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Insight Enterprises in a report on Friday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $212.50.

Insight Enterprises Profile

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology, hardware, software, and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers modern platforms/infrastructure that manages and supports cloud and data platforms, modern networks, and edge technologies; cybersecurity solutions automates and connects modern platform securely; data and artificial intelligence modernizes data platforms and architectures, and build data analytics and AI solutions; modern workplace and apps; and intelligent edge solutions that gathers and utilizes data for real-time decision making.

