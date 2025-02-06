Caprock Group LLC Sells 674 Shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN)

Caprock Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN – Free Report) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 674 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Silgan were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Silgan by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Silgan during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,563,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in Silgan by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 385,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,076,000 after buying an additional 19,080 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in Silgan in the fourth quarter worth $620,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Silgan during the fourth quarter worth $1,142,000. 70.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SLGN opened at $54.93 on Thursday. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.14 and a twelve month high of $58.14. The firm has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 21.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Silgan ( NYSE:SLGN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.03. Silgan had a return on equity of 19.70% and a net margin of 4.72%. Analysts expect that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SLGN has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Silgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Silgan from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Silgan from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Silgan from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (up previously from $69.00) on shares of Silgan in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.22.

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers a range of metal and plastic closures, and dispensing systems for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, beauty products, and hard surface cleaning products, as well as capping/sealing equipment and detection systems.

