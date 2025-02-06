Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. Has $510.21 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. decreased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 17.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,777,717 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 588,595 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 6.2% of Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $510,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bennett Selby Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 1,354 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,845 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Denver PWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Denver PWM LLC now owns 281 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 15,078 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,892,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fermata Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 7,433 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,407,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GOOGL. Pivotal Research upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $206.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $210.95.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 1,367 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.41, for a total value of $232,950.47. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,007,191.15. This trade represents a 5.49 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total value of $3,975,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,061,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,259,266.02. The trade was a 1.08 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,529 shares of company stock valued at $16,600,078 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $191.33 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $130.66 and a one year high of $207.05. The company has a market cap of $2.34 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $190.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.03. Alphabet had a net margin of 27.74% and a return on equity of 31.66%. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

