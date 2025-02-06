Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Bought by Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc.

Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,185 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 96 shares during the quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 194,298 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $36,781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares during the last quarter. Nvest Financial LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Nvest Financial LLC now owns 20,851 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,947,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 210,517 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $39,851,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Verus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $455,000. Finally, Foster Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 23,191 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,390,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider John Kent Walker sold 16,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.62, for a total transaction of $3,239,868.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,471,620.22. The trade was a 27.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 1,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.08, for a total transaction of $270,787.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,606,723.84. This trade represents a 6.98 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 89,529 shares of company stock worth $16,600,078. Corporate insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Down 7.3 %

Shares of GOOGL opened at $191.33 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $190.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.66 and a 1 year high of $207.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.03. Alphabet had a net margin of 27.74% and a return on equity of 31.66%. Analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GOOGL. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Alphabet from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $217.00 price objective (up previously from $215.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, China Renaissance upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.95.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

