TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) Upgraded by US Capital Advisors to “Moderate Buy” Rating

US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) from a hold rating to a moderate buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning,Zacks.com reports. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for TC Energy’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.71 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.75 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.67 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on TRP. Veritas raised TC Energy to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on TC Energy from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, TD Securities assumed coverage on TC Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.00.

NYSE TRP opened at $47.09 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.23. TC Energy has a 1-year low of $31.83 and a 1-year high of $50.37.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. TC Energy had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 31.15%. On average, equities analysts predict that TC Energy will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TC Energy in the third quarter worth $28,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of TC Energy by 72.0% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 638 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of TC Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of TC Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TC Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 83.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

