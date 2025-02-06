Leisure Capital Management Raises Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Leisure Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,640 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Leisure Capital Management’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 101.4% during the 3rd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Visa from $375.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Visa from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Visa from $311.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $354.73.

Shares of V opened at $349.27 on Thursday. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $252.70 and a 1 year high of $351.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $319.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $294.37. The firm has a market cap of $650.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.09. Visa had a net margin of 54.27% and a return on equity of 54.79%. On average, analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.79%.

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.78, for a total transaction of $2,739,263.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 2,171 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.97, for a total transaction of $668,602.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,510,815.18. The trade was a 10.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,983 shares of company stock worth $7,213,146. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

