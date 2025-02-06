iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Purchased by Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC

Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 21.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,035 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 1.0% of Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. now owns 2,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Fiduciary Planning LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 7,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,635,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 143,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,358,000 after buying an additional 2,695 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVV opened at $607.17 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $600.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $580.15. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $493.07 and a 1-year high of $613.79. The stock has a market cap of $523.93 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

