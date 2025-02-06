Lazari Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Lazari Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 16.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 748 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 0.9% of Lazari Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Lazari Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Balboa Wealth Partners increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Lewis Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Lewis Asset Management LLC now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Hassell Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hassell Wealth Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandbox Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $607.17 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $600.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $580.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $523.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $493.07 and a 52-week high of $613.79.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

