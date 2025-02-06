HFG Advisors Inc. Buys 29 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

HFG Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,581 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 1.3% of HFG Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. HFG Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 103,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,497,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. Brewster Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 81,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,212,000 after purchasing an additional 25,569 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at $80,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

IVV stock opened at $607.17 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $600.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $580.15. The stock has a market cap of $523.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $493.07 and a twelve month high of $613.79.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.