iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Position Trimmed by Home Federal Bank of Tennessee

Home Federal Bank of Tennessee reduced its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 220,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,576 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 38.4% of Home Federal Bank of Tennessee’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $129,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Balboa Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Lewis Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lewis Asset Management LLC now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Hassell Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hassell Wealth Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandbox Financial Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $607.17 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $523.93 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $493.07 and a 1-year high of $613.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $600.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $580.15.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

