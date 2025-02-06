Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 279 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,009 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $6,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brentview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,649,000. Financial Partners Group Inc acquired a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 29,491 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $9,320,000 after buying an additional 2,792 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Pacific Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $623,000. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $2,930,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 2,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.97, for a total transaction of $668,602.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,510,815.18. This trade represents a 10.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,983 shares of company stock valued at $7,213,146 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Visa Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $349.27 on Thursday. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $252.70 and a fifty-two week high of $351.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $319.07 and its 200 day moving average is $294.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $650.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.09. Visa had a net margin of 54.27% and a return on equity of 54.79%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 23.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

V has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Visa from $331.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Visa from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Susquehanna upped their price target on Visa from $375.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Visa from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Visa from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $354.73.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Further Reading

