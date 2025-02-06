CENTRAL TRUST Co Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

CENTRAL TRUST Co reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) by 28.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Richardson Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 101.4% during the fourth quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 3,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 1,833 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 11,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 92,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,579,000 after buying an additional 5,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospect Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $250,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF stock opened at $131.57 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 0.66. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $110.66 and a fifty-two week high of $133.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $128.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.20.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

