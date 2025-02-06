CENTRAL TRUST Co Purchases New Position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOND. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 106,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,649,000 after buying an additional 4,664 shares during the last quarter. Lunt Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Lunt Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,774,000 after purchasing an additional 10,757 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 98.3% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 37,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,374,000 after purchasing an additional 18,492 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 5,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSA Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,083,000.

Pimco Total Return ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:BOND opened at $91.38 on Thursday. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 52-week low of $88.88 and a 52-week high of $95.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $90.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.38. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.18.

Pimco Total Return ETF Company Profile

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

